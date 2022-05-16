WEST SALEM — Judith Mary (Limberg) Romskog, 77, of West Salem, passed away at her home, Friday, February 18, 2022.

Judy was born April 29, 1944, to Frank and Marion (Wagner) Limberg of La Crosse. Judy graduated from Aquinas High School in 1962. On February 20, 1965, Judy married Vernon G. Romskog at Saint John’s in La Crosse. Vernon’s Air Force career had them travel to Kansas, Germany, and Nevada before settling down in West Salem, Wis. Judy retired from Lakeview Health Center in 2004 to enjoy time with her family. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. She enjoyed birds, flowers and watching Nascar racing. Terry Labonte was her favorite. She also enjoyed dancing and music. She was a devoted Elvis Presley fan.

Survivors include her husband, Vernon G. Romskog of West Salem; daughter, Kathy (Greg) Scheck of La Crosse; son, Jeffrey (Joyce) Romskog of Holmen; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Byers of La Crosse; brothers: Richard Limberg of Onalaska and Eugene Limberg of West Salem; sister-in- laws: Louise Limberg of La Crosse and Beverly Bockenhauer of West Salem; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parent; brother, Dean Limberg; sister-in-law, Beverly Limberg; brothers-in-law: Merle Byers, Dave Hendrickson and Ron Bockenhauer.

In honor of Judy’s wishes, a private family ceremony was held on March 7 at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice of La Crosse for their care and services.