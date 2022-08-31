Judith Sue Anderson, 82, of Viroqua, Wisconsin died Friday, August 19, 2022 following a battle with lung cancer. She was born in Lockport, Illinois on August 13, 1940 to George Hutchinson and Thelma (Meador) Hutchinson. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Allen Anderson, on June 21, 1958. Children came along soon after—Jody (Lisa) of Viola, WI, Jack (Lori) of Prairie du Sac, WI, and Jill (Mike) Coyle of Cross Plains, WI, followed by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Allen Anderson; her parents; brother, William Hutchinson; and sisters: Nancy Heiy and Linda Shepherd. She is survived by a sister, Donna Jontes of Dekalb, IL and brother-in-law, Bill Shepherd of De Pere, WI.

In 1971, Judy and Ken relocated their family from Illinois to a dairy farm near Viola, Wisconsin where she worked alongside Ken milking cows and raising their family from 1971 to 1991. Judy served as the School Secretary at Kickapoo High School from 1978 to 1991. She attended the La Farge Free Methodist Church, a faithful servant through her final days.

Judy loved people and music. She had a beautiful singing voice and played several acoustic instruments including guitar and doghouse bass. She sang with her beloved friends Angie McCauley and Rosie Lepley for nearly 40 years as the J.A.R. Trio. In 2006, she recorded a 16-song solo CD of some of her favorite gospel and country cover songs. She also hosted an annual Country Show during the Viola Horse and Colt Show, showcasing local talent. Several years after the passing of Ken, she married Gary Herr of Viroqua, WI. Judy and Gary played in the bluegrass gospel band The Dischords for several years, and traveled to many churches, senior centers and bluegrass festivals to share their music. Judy also loved the relaxation and simplicity of camping at Petenwell Lake and more recently at Governor Dodge State Park. Judy always had a smile and an encouraging word for others.

A Memorial Service will be held in Judy’s honor on Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.