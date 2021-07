LA CROSSE—Judith T. “Judy” Seekamp, 62, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5:30-6:30 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:00 PM. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.