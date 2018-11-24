Judith Ann (Frauenkron) Tillman, passed away late morning Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, with her son at her side, yielding her fight with cancer.
Judith lived as a mother of two children, Kristine and Karl Tillman, and as a wife of the late John Tillman. She was a school teacher for most of her life and spent much of her free time supporting the mission of sharing Jesus’ message of suffering, forgiveness and eternal life.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, with Pastor Roger Sachs officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.