Judy married Wilfred Nelson in 1953. Together they started the Blue Ribbon Ranch in Albertville, Wisconsin, which hosted the areas first merchandise and horse auctions. Throughout the years Judy and Bill enjoyed traveling to Mexico to buy merchandise and would bring back the most interesting and unique auction prizes they could find. In the late 60s, Judy started hand making beautiful award ribbons, which were highly sought after by area horse shows and fairs. Judy also started Silk Flower City, where she created the most extravagant flower bouquets imaginable. When the work week was finished, she enjoyed her time with husband Bill at the lake watching movies, relaxing in the water, cruising in the boat and fishing.