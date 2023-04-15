MESA, Ariz. — It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Judy D. Mechura, 80, announce her passing in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Judy was born on July, 17, 1942 in Eau Claire, Wis., grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and had also lived in Minneapolis, Minn., Hackensack, Minn., and Mesa, Ariz., making many friends and touching lives in her quiet and genuinely kind ways.

Judy attended Chippewa Falls High School and Wisconsin State University, Eau Claire. She was married almost 50 years before Bob’s passing in 2015. She had retired from Ah-Gwah-Ching State Nursing Home in Walker, Minn., where she was the Business Office Manager for many years.

She was actively involved in Business and Professional Women (BPW) in both Minnesota and Arizona Chapters, and volunteered for as well as helped to start multiple non-profit organizations.

Judy loved to travel. Over the years, she traveled to Hawaii with BPW, Route 66 with Bob in their custom cruiser, and they took multiple anniversary trips around the Great Lakes. Most recently she went on a four-generation vacation to the Florida Keys — Judy, Laurie, Christena, and Valery.

Judy was a dedicated member of the Lutheran Church in each community where she lived. Fun fact: Four of the five churches she belonged to were named “Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.” Baptized, confirmed, married, daughter baptized, and now memorial service — all at an Our Savior’s.

She will be lovingly remembered and is survived by her daughter, Laurie J Birkhofer; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Faye B. (Russell) Christensen; sister-in-law, Kathryn K. Christenson; and two nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert D. Mechura, parents, Isabelle Christenson, Sigfred M. Christenson, Frank C. Buchanan, brother, Ronald S. Christenson, and one nephew and niece.

A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 S. Ellsworth Rd., Mesa, AZ 85208. Bright, springtime attire will encourage the celebratory mood.

Memorial Donations can be made in Judy’s name to organizations that she supported and was involved in for many years.

Family Safety Network, PO Box 1162, Walker, MN 56484 or www.familysafetynetwork.net.

AZ BPW Foundation, PO Box 32596, Phoenix, AZ 85064 or www.arizonabpwfoundation.org.