 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judy Diersen-Ashbacher

Judy Diersen-Ashbacher

LANSING, Iowa — Judy L. Diersen-Ashbacher, 79, of Lansing, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Spring Grove, Minn. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News