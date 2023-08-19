ONALASKA — Judy Jean Goodreau, 72, of Onalaska passed away on Thursday Aug. 10, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care. Judy is grateful for the sensitive and compassionate care given her by Gundersen Health System and Riverside Transitional Care during her illnesses. As per her request, there will be no services. Judy loved protecting animals, and memorials given to humane societies or animal protective agencies might be appropriate.