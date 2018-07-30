Judy Julsrud, a mother, wife, sister, friend, daughter and nurse practitioner, who devoted her life to those she loved, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Judy was raised in Rushford, started her career as a nurse in St. Paul and moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where she married the love of her life and started her family.
Judy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Pete; daughters, Hannah, a first-grade teacher, and Emily, a junior at Arizona State University; her mother, Vonnie Helleland; siblings, Vicky Christiason, Leon Helleland, Diane McCaul, Pat Feine and LuAnn Bussler. She is predeceased by her father, Wally Helleland; and sister, Susan Pass.
Judy was born in Winona, Jan. 5, 1957, to Wally and Vonnie Helleland. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, in 1979, with a BSN in nursing. She then completed her MSN in pediatric oncology nursing at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Widener University. Judy worked at Children’s Hospital of St. Paul, for 15 years as a pediatric oncology nurse practitioner. Judy then moved to Arizona, married Pete, started her family and continued her nursing career with different opportunities as a nurse educator, staff nurse, school nurse, travel nurse consultant and oncology chart abstractor.
The most important and dedicated part of Judy’s life was her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family-maybe a glass of chardonnay or two was involved. Good conversation, hiking in the Arizona desert and light-hearted moments, is what she enjoyed the most. For many years she was a supportive and active dance mom, watching Hannah and Emily with glowing pride. Judy was so grateful for the loyal friends she made through dance.
Judy’s family finds some comfort that she is now in a place that she believed in with her whole heart. Her faith gave her strength and comfort and that faith will help sustain her family in this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to breast cancer research.
Memorial service Information for Arizona: 2 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 1, Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV), Peoria Campus
7007 W. Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, Ariz., followed by a celebration of life, details to come.
Memorial service information for Minnesota to follow.