CHIPPEWA FALLS — Judy K. Buntz, 83, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Home Suite Home while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

She was born Oct. 12, 1939, in the town of Gilmanton, Buffalo County, to John and Elsie (Bielefeldt) Rognholt. She graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1957.

On Sept. 9, 1961, she married Ronald Buntz at Gilmanton United Methodist Church.

For many years she worked for Amoco/Tenneco/Pactiv. She was also active at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, a member of the 29ers Homemakers Club and enjoyed puzzles, playing bingo and cards, flower gardening and baking.

Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ron; children, Gwen (Jim) Johnson of Chetek, Duane (Diane) Buntz of Bloomer, Dawn (Randy) Bohl, Mark (Joyce) Buntz, Marcia Buntz and Eric (Sonia) Buntz all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Travis (Lindsey) Johnson, Brett (Betty) Johnson, Amber (Logan) Dwyer, Calub Buntz, Jacob (Kayla) Bohl, Alex (Haley) Bohl, Tyler (Jenny) Buntz, Sara Buntz (Levi), Nick Lanners (Josh), Chad Lanners, Ben Buntz and Emma Buntz; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Aaron, Hannah, Marilynn and Amie Johnson, Evelynn and Aubrey Dwyer, Rylee and Madelynn Bohl, Jackson, Easton and Preston Buntz, and Olivia Thibideau; siblings, Donna Jahnke, Sandy (Bruce) McIvor and Neil (Donna) Rognholt; sister-in-law, Rosanna (Bill) Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jon and Gary; sister Willa; and granddaughter Marissa Kay Elsie Lanners.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion United Methodist Church, 1102 Superior St., Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Don Drollinger officiating. Visitation will also begin at 10 a.m. at the church on Monday.

Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

The family would like to thank the staff of Home Suite Home and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Judy.

Judy loved beautiful flowers; fresh floral arrangements are preferred.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.