Judy Kay Gordon

CHATFIELD—Judy (Sparrow) Gordon, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2022.

Judy was born in Chatfield, Minnesota, on July 6, 1945 to Howard and Frances (Balcome) Sparrow.

She was a beautiful soul who loved reading, animals, her family, friends, and good conversation. She truly believed in the value of being a decent, good human being and treating people with compassion, respect and love. She graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, earning a degree in Social Work. She lived and worked in the Twin Cities for many years and eventually made it back to where she began—Chatfield, Minnesota.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Howard and Frances; and her husband, Lary Gordon.

She is survived by her daughter, Laena (Vince) Loucks of Overland Park, KS; beloved grandchildren: Abby and Preston; her sister, Mary (Ervin) Davidson of Chatfield, brother, Jerry Sparrow of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews. Thank you to Debby and Denny who brought her so much joy. In lieu of flowers—the family asks to consider donating in memoriam to Paws and Claws or Southern Poverty Law Center.

To remember Judy—pay it forward, show a kindness to a stranger, compassion, and forgiveness to those that offend and be a good human to all—LOVE EACH OTHER. Memorial gathering will be held in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Thursday, October 20, from 3—6pm. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.