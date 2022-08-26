Judy Lynn Hill passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the age of 64.

Judy was born on July 24, 1958, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Marliss (Uhrig) Collinson. As a child, Judy and her siblings loved adventuring around the family farm. She graduated from Loyal High School in 1976. She stayed close to home, attending UW-Marshfield before transferring to UW-La Crosse, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1981. She had a passion for education and impacting future generations. “Miss Judy,” as she was fondly called by many children and their parents, dedicated her life to the education and development of preschoolers, many of whom returned years later, entrusting their children to her loving care.

Judy met the love of her life, Don Hill, at UW-Marshfield. She was a cheerleader, and he was a basketball player; Judy had her eye on him at first sight. On May 29, 1982, the two were married at Loyal United Methodist Church in Loyal. Together, they raised their two children, Craig and Tracie, in La Crosse.

Judy loved spending time with her friends and family, especially trips with her siblings and college roommates. She was a proud mother and grandmother, and enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids’ sports, drama and musical events. She also loved taking care of their dog, Benny. Judy and Don loved taking road trips, often trying their luck at a casino along the way. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary by returning to Niagara Falls, where they went on their honeymoon.

She is lovingly survived by her husband Don; their children: Craig (Jen) Hill of Rochester, Minnesota, and Tracie (Brett) Schendel of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. She has two grandchildren: Kendall and Mason Hill. She is also survived by her siblings: Debra (Dan) McNeely; Keith (Marja) Collinson; Karen (Dave) Gallion; Mark (Shawn) Collinson; and Janalee (Gerald) Graham, as well as sister-in-law, Cheryl Collinson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marliss Collinson; her brother, Tommy Collinson; and her in-laws: Ben and Edna Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy’s honor to the charity of your choice.