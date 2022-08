Judy Lynn Hill passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the age of 64. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S, La Crosse, WI 54601. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Judy’s full obituary and online condolences are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.