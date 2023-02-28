CADOTT—Judy Lynn Storlie (62) of Cadott passed away on February 22 at Sacred Heart Hospital after battling a brief illness.

Judy was born November 20, 1960 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Douglas and Jacqueline Storlie. She graduated from North High School in 1979.

Judy lived in Chippewa Falls most of her life and spent many of those years with her long-time boyfriend Del Yarrington of Chippewa Falls.

Judy was always a hard worker. She spent many years at Applebee’s of Eau Claire and was currently working at Wisconsin Veterans Home.

Her favorite thing in the whole world was her 7 grandchildren and loved each of them unconditionally.

She always had a smile on her face and the most contagious laugh. Some might call her the life of the party.

She survived by her two sons Eric (Lindsey) Colvin, grandsons Pierce and Carter of Cadott, Brandon (Charlene) granddaughters Marie and Ada Colvin of Chippewa Falls. Stepdaughter Renee O’Donnell grandchildren Hailey, Ayden and Neveya of Cadott. Sister Victoria (Alfonso) Gonzalez Two Rivers WI, brother Douglas Storlie Two Rivers WI, sister Renae (Michael) Bellows Eau Claire WI, and brother Steven Storlie Eau Claire WI. And many nieces and nephews.

She will be joined with Parents Douglas Storlie, Jacqueline Storlie. Siblings Joseph Storlie, Penny Sopiarz, and longtime partner Delbert Yarrington with their dog Molly.

A celebration of life will be help at Lake Hallie Sportsma’s Club on April 15th from 1-5pm. In lieu flowers the family requests donations for funeral expenses.