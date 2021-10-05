Julia Beatrice (Malanaphy) Massman

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 513 S. Pine St., Caledonia, MN 55921. On Thursday, October 7, 2021, the Rosary will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass on Friday morning.