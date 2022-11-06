ONALASKA — Julian J. Hamerski, 92, of Onalaska passed away on September 13, 2022, at the Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. He was born on May 21, 1930, in Winona, Minn., married the love of his life, Elizabeth Rieger, and they had six children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Julian went on to become a Professor of Chemistry at Eastern Illinois University, where he enjoyed a well-respected teaching career.

Julian was a wonderful and fascinating person who lived a long and fulfilling life. He loved music, reading, and laughing, and was always happy to share stories of his travels with anyone he met. He also had a well-known sweet-tooth, with his favorite treat being chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. His family will miss him greatly.

According to his wishes, no services will be held.

A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Eagle Crest North Assisted Living and Gundersen Hospice for the tremendous care and thoughtfulness they showed Julian during his last few years of life.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.