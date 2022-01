ONALASKA — Julie A. Malin, of Onalaska, WI, passed away at the age of 63 on December 22, 2021.

A Christian Mass will be held for Julie and her father Jerome at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Holmen, WI, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 7, 2022, with Military Honors being held at the Onalaska American Legion Post 336 promptly following the service. Julie’s full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com.