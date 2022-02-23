Julie A. Ross

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 26, 2022, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A luncheon will follow at the Coon Valley American Legion Hall. A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be preferred as Julie and family were very active with the American Cancer Society and lost many loved ones to cancer. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.