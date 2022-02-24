LA CROSSE—Julie Ann (Midtlien) Ross, 59, of La Crosse, passed away due to a tragic automobile accident on February 20, 2022. Julie was born on April 24, 1962 to Jerry and Donna (Willenberg) Midtlien. Julie immediately brought joy and laughter into the world and touched everyone she met in a special way. Julie attended Westby High School, graduating in 1980. To continue her passion of bringing joy and laughter to others, she decided to pursue a career in the medical field. Julie went on to attend college at WWTC in La Crosse for Medical Transcription and graduated in 1982.

After graduating from WWTC, Julie began her career at Norseland Nursing Home, as the Director of Medical Records. She loved her coworkers and residents so much that they became her second family. Over her 10 years there, she took pride in publishing the Norseland Edition newspaper. She was remembered by her beloved coworkers as being the best and was even called upon for advice after she left. Julie continued many other adventures with different companies throughout her years until she happily retired.

Her retired years were spent fulfilling her true passions. This included volunteering, taking the most amazing care of her grandchildren, and painting. Her other hobbies included anything that had to do with family, spending time with her daughters in Texas, Minnesota, or Wisconsin. She truly was the joy and shining light at any event she attended. She loved weekends at Jeff and Amy’s cabin in Chetek, as well as warm summer days with Chad and Vicki at Goose Island. She spent a lot of time with other friends and family at craft shows, luncheons, wine tastings, bible study, and anywhere that had good music or dancing. Larry Fest and the Chaseburg Sole Burner were events where her devotion for music and friends truly shined.

In addition to all of Julie’s favorite activities, her most special moments were spent with her husband. The story she told most is that she saw Roger walk in the door at a local bar in Chaseburg and said, “Sit right here on this stool by me Big Guy.” They were inseparable and were married on June 26, 1982, at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church on a beautiful, perfect summer day. Roger and Julie would have shared their 40th wedding anniversary this summer. If you saw Roger and Julie, you would most likely see them holding hands. They were the epitome of true love.

Julie was a fiercely dedicated mom, wife, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She spent every Friday with her mom, which was one of her favorite days of the week. Family came first and was above all else to Julie, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Midtlien; mother and father-in-law: Elizabeth and Vernon Ross. There are also many grandparents, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, and uncles who were also anticipating her arrival with a huge smile and some enjoyable words of encouragement.

Survivors include her dearest husband of 39-years, Roger. Julie was his “sweet pea.” Other survivors include daughters: Amber Ross and Amanda (Jeff) Ross; mother, Donna (Tom) Willenberg; step mom, Mary Midtlien; brother, Jeff (Amy) Midtlien; brother, Chad (Vicki) Midtlien; brother-in-law, Jim (Alyce) Ross; sister-in-law, Sara (Matthew) Green; sister-in-law, Kathy (Greg) Kuhlow; grandchildren: Fabian, Zahra, and Naviya; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Julie was truly a one-of-a-kind, genuine, caring, generous soul who will be missed by so many. Her life on this earth was short, but she made it full by opening her heart with zero regrets. We miss and love her dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 26, 2022, at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A luncheon will follow at the Coon Valley American Legion Hall. A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. The funeral service will also be livestreamed on the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. One of Julie’s favorite events of the summer was the Sole Burner Cancer Benefit in Chaseburg, WI. She has lost many loved ones to cancer and would appreciate any donation.