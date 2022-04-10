 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Julie Ann Rose

Julie Ann Rose

LA CROSSE — Julie Ann Rose, 65, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Black River Falls.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. To view her obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.

Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News