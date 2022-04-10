LA CROSSE — Julie Ann Rose, 65, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. To view her obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.
Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.