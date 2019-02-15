Julie Anne Turnbull (nee Anderson), 58, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., following a long illness.
She was born July 29, 1960, in Minneapolis and raised in Cashton. Following her graduation from Cashton High School, Julie moved to the Madison area, when she was awarded a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin.
Julie married Geoff Turnbull Jan. 16, 2000, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. They remained inseparable until the day of her passing. Julie and Geoff loved traveling together and were able to enjoy the sights of Hawaii and Paris, France. Julie worked for JC Penny for 20 years, until her retirement in 2017.
She was so thrilled to learn that her daughter, Natasha and son-in-law, Jason, would soon make her a grandmother this February, a grandson that she so much wanted to meet.
Julie loved life and was very proud of her 100% Norwegian heritage. Although she was a beautiful blonde, Julie loved to change the color of her hair just for the fun of it. She cared for and fed the neighborhood hummingbirds outside their window. Julie treasured her fur-babies, three long-haired cats named, Loki, Kiki and “Squeakie.”
Julie will be missed by her husband, John “Geoffrey” Turnbull; Julie’s daughter, Natasha Adelia (Jason) Scanlon of Denver; Julie’s son, Sean Michael Quinn; stepsons, Michael (Lena) Turnbull and children, Daniel and Veronica, Jerry (Melanie) Turnbull and their son, Vaughn, Sean (Anne) Turnbull, Nathan Turnbull and Steven McKenzie; mother, Dorothy Anderson (nee Sloane); brother, Michael Anderson; sister, Nina (Sheldon) Knapp, all of Arizona. Julie was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Anderson; brother-in-law, Wm. Bruce Turnbull; and nephew, James “Mathew” Turnbull.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, Madison. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.