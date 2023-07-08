LA CROSSSE—Julie Christine Martell, 75, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Bluffview Memory Care Center in Holmen.

She was born on October 23, 1947, in Baltimore, MD, to Oliver and Antoinette (Dougherty) Compton. Julie was a 1965 graduate of Logan High School. She married Patrick H. Martell on April 24, 1971, in La Crosse. Julie had worked as a CNA, patient orderly, and Health Unit Coordinator at Gundersen Health System for many years. She enjoyed playing pool, darts, and bowling, and going out to lunch with the Logan ladies from the class of ‘65. Julie was an avid sports fan and loved to talk about her favorite sports teams. She was an animal lover and had many pets throughout her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Krista Martell; her son, Patrick J. Martell; three grandchildren: Alexia Sanderson, Alayna Sanderson, and Jeremy J. Martell; a sister, Jane Osowski; a brother, James (Leota) Compton; and her closest friends: Karol Hendrickson, Delona Tydrich, and Jo Lynn Rihn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick H. Martel;l and a son, Jeremy D. Martell; and a brother-in-law, Mike Osowski.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Deacon Gerald Trocinski will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00—7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services.

An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.