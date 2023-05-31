Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MENOMONIE — Julie McNaughton, 84, died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and wonderful caregivers at Neighbors of Dunn County Memory Care-Menomonie on Wednesday May 17, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday July 17, 2023, at United Methodist Church, Bongey Drive, Menomonie. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service with lunch following the service.

Julie was born on Dec. 31, 1938, to the late Keil and Leila (Larson) Blank in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She lived in Whitehall, Wisconsin, until moving to Menomonie to attend UW-Stout, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics education. On Sept. 12, 1959, she married David McNaughton, a fellow UW-Stout student, and is survived by this loving life partner. She and Dave have resided in Menomonie since 1966. Dave and Julie were a traveling pair. They toured on a Honda motorcycle all over the nation and loved soaking up nature. Dave and Julie lived in the mountains of Wyoming for a few years in their 20s. In Wisconsin, they were on the motorcycle many Friday nights finding another great fish-fry spot.

Julie’s most cherished times included spending time with her husband and her family, flower gardening, golf, travel, playing piano and flute, and passionately learning about and advocating social and community endeavors.

Julie was immensely proud of her two sons, two daughters and seven grandchildren and was always deeply supportive and encouraging. Her kindness, drive, commitment and trust in the goodness of all was inspirational. She loved deeply and was loved deeply.

With over 50 years dedicated to helping those in the world and local communities, she had an incredible impact on countless lives. Julie had moral courage. She was willing to fight to make the world more habitable and humane. Julie was a contributing columnist to the Dunn County News for local and world hunger topics with 53 columns published. She joined others to launch Menomonie’s Stepping Stones Food Pantry and Emergency Shelter. Julie started Kid’s Kingdom affordable childcare nonprofit. She organized and led CROP hunger walks and Empty Bowls events for over 20 years. She chaired the Menomonie United Methodist Church’s mission team with passion. She helped keep the Menomonie church connected to global efforts: United Methodist Committee On Relief and the Church World Service. She was a lay leader at both the local and state levels of the United Methodist Church. She was an engaged member of Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, the League of Women’s Voters, United Methodist Women, Co-op America, Sustainable Dunn and Bread For The World. Julie and Dave joined mission teams on trips to Jamaica, Brazil, India, Mexico and Grenada to help striving communities with their goals: hunger relief, child care for poverty-stricken families and community buildings. For over 15 years, she provided flute and piano in a music ministry volunteer team for Colfax and Menomonie senior facilities.

Julie is survived by her husband, David McNaughton; her children: John McNaughton (Lecia), Gail Nelson (Paul), Linda Colantonio (Scott) and Mark McNaughton (Tricia); grandchildren: Jake McNaughton, Jenna Nelson, Anthony Colantonio, Courtney Nelson, Danny Colantonio, Julia Colantonio and Emmett McNaughton; siblings: Rolf Blank and Lois Blank; many other family members and good friends.

Julie is an example of how to selflessly care for the world by seeking justice and kindly giving her time and words to provide hope to others.

Memorials preferred to the United Methodist Committee on Relief at www.umcmission.org, to Bread For The World at www.bread.org or to your favorite mission endeavor.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.