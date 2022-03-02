 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julie R. Anderson

ETTRICK—Julie R. Anderson, age 65, of Ettrick, died on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Winona Health in Winona, MN.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Ettrick.

Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. in the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick and also from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.

