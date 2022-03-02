ETTRICK—Julie R. Anderson, age 65, of Ettrick, died on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Winona Health in Winona, MN.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Ettrick.

Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. in the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick and also from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.