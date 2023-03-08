LA CROSSE—Julius “JD” Dumale passed away on January 29, 2023, at the age of 65 after several health complications. He was born on August 19, 1957, to Guillermo and Vicenta Dumale in San Antonio, TX. JD spent most of his youth between Texas and California. He graduated from John O’Connell High School, San Francisco, CA then spent time crab fishing in Alaska. He later joined the United States Army.

JD was most proud of his military career. He served as Combat Medic and Physical Therapy Technician. During his tenure he was stationed in several locations, including Holland, Fort Sam Houston, TX, Honduras, and Fort Campbell, KY. He felt great pride in serving the people of Honduras in the aftermath of Hurricane Michell. JD honorably separated from the Army in May 2000 as an E-5 and relocated to Wisconsin.

In his transition to civilian life, he tried different career paths. He worked for Trane Company, the US Post Office, and as a Police Officer in both Coon Valley and Fort McCoy. He was most at home working with military personnel and retired as Security Specialist from Fort McCoy at the end of May 2023.

JD enjoyed listening to and creating music, boating, fishing, coaching youth sports, and watching the 49er’s; however, his greatest joy came from his children. He began coaching youth sports in Texas for his stepdaughters (Lynda and Yvonne) and his son, Joshua. It was the love of sports and the love for his children that carried through to Wisconsin as he coached Derek, Abigail and Mari in football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Julius is survived by his children: Mari Stafslien-Dumale, Abigail Stafslien-Dumale, and Derek Stafslien-Dumale (mother-Amy); Joshua (Dezi) Dumale, Yvonne Ybarra, and Lynda Ybarra (mother-Sylvia); his granddaughter, Henley (Josh and Dezi); his siblings: Susan (Donnie) Springs, Nora Dumale, Ani (Todd) MacLeod, Ricky (Lauren) Dumale, Tes (Matt) Dumall, and Dennis (CJ) Dumale; his friend, Cheryl Mommaerts; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Dumale, Jr.

Burial will take place this summer at Fort Sam Houston, TX.

Special thanks to Matt Marshall for his consideration to the family and for the service. Also, thanks to the Gundersen Hospice Services for their care. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family at: P.O. Box 333, La Crosse, WI 54602-0333.