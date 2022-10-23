 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julius Joseph Wise

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — Julius Joseph Wise, 94 years old, longtime resident of Rollingstone, Minn., was called home to be with Our Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, Minn.

Mass of Christian Burial for Joe will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, with Fr. Mike Cronin presiding.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Joe will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors.

