EAU CLAIRE — June A. Harrison (nee Blakley), 102, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Heritage Court Memory Care, Eau Claire.

June was born on March 8, 1920, in township of Red Cedar, Wisconsin, to Eber and Phoebe (Mars) Blakley. She attended Dunn County Normal School. After graduating, she taught at a one-room school. She married Elwood Harrison and had three children: Lynn, Elva, and Ruth.

June was a very active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Elk Mound. Christ was her center throughout her life. June loved traveling, fishing and baking pies. She was an inspiration to many and will be missed greatly.

June was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers. She leaves behind her children: Lynn (Patricia) Harrison, Elva (Michael) Koepp, and Ruth (Paul) Howard; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in June’s memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, Elk Mound, are appreciated.

A funeral service for June will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 105 S. Holly Ave., Elk Mound, WI 54739. Visitation will be one and a half hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Waneka Cemetery.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.