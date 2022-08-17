READSTOWN—June McKittrick, age 99, of Readstown, WI passed away at Schmitt Woodland Retirement Center in Richland Center, WI on Sunday, August 7, 2022. June was born October 11, 1922, in Vernon County to Guy and Hazel (Alexander) Smith.

June McKittrick was preceded in death by her parents: Guy and Hazel (Alexander) Smith; her husband, Neely (2002); her oldest son, Charles Neely McKittrick (2012); one sister, Gweneth Lynch; one brother, Gayle Smith; and brother-in-law, Howard Lynch.

She is survived by one son, Donald of Brentwood, NY; her daughter, Linda (Peter) Eggebrecht of Richland Center, WI; daughter-in-law, Sandy McKittrick of Holmen, WI; one sister and her husband: Lynne (Larry) McLernon of Lake Geneva, WI; and sister-in-law, Barbara Smith of Viroqua, WI. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives/friends.

June graduated from Readstown High School in 1940. She married Neely McKittrick on February 21, 1941, at her home.

They farmed in Vernon County on her Grandpa Kossie Smith’s farm their entire lives, working side by side. June could create beautiful flower beds and her flower arrangements, always on the kitchen table, were loved by her family and guests. She was a faithful believer and a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ, teaching VBS and Sunday School. June was baptized May 30, 1935, in Elk Creek by Eldon Chitwood. When her children, nieces, and nephews were in 4-H, she was the right-hand supporter. Any spare time was spent gardening, canning, and reading… she was an avid reader of all genres and still reading novels into her late 90’s. June was well known by her grandchildren as “the grandma who made the best chicken and noodles.”

They sold their farm in 1984, and retired after which they moved in and remodeled the old McKittrick homestead. They loved-loved traveling and went to Alaska twice (once with June’s brother and wife). June had much love and admiration for her siblings, and they all enjoyed taking trips together. June and Neely wintered many years in McAllen, Texas and loved this time of their life and meeting people from all parts of the USA.

After Neely’s death, June remained on the farm and still made the trip to Texas for several years until moving into Schmitt Woodland Retirement Center in Richland Center (2011) and there she enjoyed her apartment, making new friends, visiting with family by phone or in person, and keeping the local library busy.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sugar Grove Church of Christ, east of Readstown on Highway 14. A visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. June was laid to rest at a private burial. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.