GALESVILLE—June W. Richason, 90, of Galesville, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, WI.
Services will be Monday, July 10, 2023, 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, Galesville. Lunch will be served immediately following services and burial will then be in Evergreen Cemetery, Centerville, WI.
Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to service time.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family. A full obituary can be found atwww.zwickeyfuneralhome.com.