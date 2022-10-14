June Young, age 86, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in St. Paul, MN.

On February 12, 1936, June was born to Allen and Hazel (LaRonge) Young in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1954. June earned degrees from Macalester College, University of Minnesota and University of St. Thomas.

June was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William (Helen); and sister, Marjorie. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

