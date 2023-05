LA CROSSE — Junior J. Grabinski, 97, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was born in La Crosse on June 21, 1925, to John and Rose (Park) Grabinski. He married Marilyn Meyers and she preceded him in death in 2014. In keeping with his wishes, private burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery. The entire obituary and the opportunity to leave condolences may be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.