LA CROSSE—Justin A. Odulana, age 85, of La Crosse, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, in La Crosse, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse, WI 54601. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.