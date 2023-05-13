DRAPER, Utah — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kamran Soleimani-Mafi of Draper, Utah (formerly of Menomonie, Wis.), on May 6, 2023, at the age of 82 surrounded by loved ones.

Kamran was born on July 17, 1940, in Tehran, Iran, where he spent his childhood and formative years, graduating high school from Alborz High School.

At 19, he came to the United States to pursue a higher education. He started at Georgetown University, where he studied English as a second language. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his undergrad where he met his first wife, Teri Lester (nee Rhyner). They eventually had three children and he received his Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Master’s degrees from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

After graduation, Kamran moved back to Iran with the family, where he performed his two years of National Service. They later moved to Marshfield, Wis., where Kamran worked at Praschak Machine Co. as Chief Engineer. In 1980, he invented the Wieser Concrete Dri-Caster Machine and later moved to Altoona, Wis., before eventually settling in Menomonie, Wis.

After meeting and marrying his second wife, Linda Soleimani (nee Oakland) and having a daughter, he moved the family to Layton, Utah, to work for Hercules Aerospace and eventually Alliant TechSystems as an Aerospace Engineer.

Following an early retirement in 1997, they moved back to Menomonie, Wis., where he opened Tee Time Golf, a custom-made golf club business and he shared his knack for math as a private tutor for many years.

Kamran enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, playing chess and backgammon, card games, grilling, telling stories and rooting for all the Wisconsin sports teams. He often boasted about how his family was his greatest achievement.

He is survived by his children: Michelle Soleimani-Mafi (Andrew Randall), Mark Soleimani (Nicole), Heidi Rhay (Brian), Amy Soleimani-Mafi (Kamal Musa); and grandchildren: Jared, Zoe, Kira, Maia, Brian II; sister, Mahnaz; and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by longtime friends: Eric Eneboe and Bruce and Jo Jacoway, whom were like family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Poran Soleimani-Mafi; father, Hadji Soleimani-Mafi; brothers: Iraj Soleimani-Mafi and Khosrow Soleimani-Mafi.

The family is holding a private gathering in celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.