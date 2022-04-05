Karen A. Hansen (nee Vadnais) was born on June 6, 1950. She was raised in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and passed away on April 1, 2022. Karen moved to La Crosse in 1976 until she returned to the St. Paul/Minneapolis area in 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, George & Frances (nee McHugh) Vadnais; and infant brother Michael George Vadnais.

Karen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Allan; sons: Eric (Megan) & their children Charlie, Gavin & Hailey, Brian (Sarah Maschka) & their children Jack, Kyra & Mia and Kevin & his daughters Emma & Sophia; siblings: Jerry Vadnais (Arlene), Terry Vadnais (Pam) & Sue Crothers (Jim); nieces; nephews; many many relatives & friends.

Karen was a volunteer with Birthright in La Crosse, her church and her community. She was formerly employed by the Diocese of La Crosse and retired from UW-LaCrosse.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7th, at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6th, with rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake and one hour before the Mass on Thursday at church.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers, to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangement MuellerMemorial.com—65-429-4944.