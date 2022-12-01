LANSING, IA—Karen A. (Schultz) Leppert, 84, of Lansing, IA, joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Northgate Care Center in Waukon, IA, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at United Methodist Church in Lansing. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lansing. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM—8:00 PM Friday at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing and also one hour before the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Karen Alyce (Schultz) Leppert was born on March 17, 1938, in Waukon, IA to Enid Evelyn (Peters) and Alvin H. Schultz. She graduated from Lansing Public High School in 1956. On September 10, 1957, she was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Leppert at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Lansing, IA. They lived in Ames, IA, while Ken attended Iowa State University and Karen worked at the Iowa State Highway Commission. They returned to Lansing in 1958, when Ken joined his father and brother in the operation of the family farm. Karen was a homemaker and lovingly raised their six children in a Christ-centered home. After her children were raised, Karen began working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Lansing District, in 1980 and transferred to the Genoa National Fish Hatchery in 1984, retiring in 2004.

She dearly loved her husband, children and spouses, grandchildren and spouses, and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed celebrating family birthdays, special events, and holidays with her family. They enjoyed twelve years at Lake Neshonoc Campground, numerous family vacations, and outings on the Mississippi River. She enjoyed their home and decorating for the holidays. An outstanding cook and baker, Karen made almost everything from scratch. She was an excellent seamstress, and while her children were growing up, she enjoyed sewing their clothes and creating their costumes for Halloween, which she continued for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lansing and St. Peter’s Christian Community Church in New Albin, IA. Karen used her musical talent to serve the Lord as an organist from the age of 12 until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Ken; six children: Kimberly (Paul) Mauss of Onalaska, WI, Kristin (Terry) Heiderscheit of Rochester, MN, Kyle (Laura) Leppert of Onalaska, WI, Kathy (John) Reinhart of La Crosse, WI, Kari (John) Adank of Onalaska, WI, and Kraig (Marci) Leppert of Onalaska, WI; thirteen grandchildren: Shane Mauss, Justin (Allison) Mauss, Karissa (John) Wunsch, Tess (Kyle) Thomas, Luka (Todd) Jensen, Noel (Toure’) Barksdale, Lindsey (Marcus) Stefonek, Lacey (Alex) Wellsfry, Riley Reinhart, Elle Reinhart, Whitney (Chris) Berglund, Mason (Sarah) Leppert, and Olivia Leppert; twelve great-grandchildren: Landon and Madelyn Stefonek, Eve, Chael, and Raylee Wellsfry, Kimora Heiderscheit, Bankston Barksdale, Winnie and Vallie Thomas, and Leonard, Ruthie, and Abraham Jensen. Survivors also include her sisters and brothers-in-law: Corrine Burke, Diane and Carl Clancy, Kay and Bob Troendle, and Gwen and Jim Loveless; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law; father in-law; her brother-in-law, Donald; sister-in-law, Eleanora; and several cousins.

Karen was very grateful for the excellent care she received over the years at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Special thanks to the Oncology Department, Dena Brion, ANP, Lori Devine, M.D., and the third floor hospital staff providing kind and compassionate care during Karen’s final days. Your kindness and loving care will never be forgotten.

