Karen Calson

GILBERT, Ariz. -- Karen “Chipper” Louise Carlson, 61, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at her home in Gilbert.
She was born April 12, 1957, at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse, to Russ and Betty (Underdahl) LaHue.
She owned and operated Designs by Karen, providing custom interior designs and alterations and was also the published author of The Moon Sister Mysteries: The Case of the Lost Puppy, a book for children. Karen had many passions that included leading women's Bible studies, hiking, cooking, traveling, reading and playing piano. Her church, family, friends and basset hounds, were always near to her heart and she loved them all with a generous spirit.
Karen is survived by her husband, Mark; son, Erik; daughter, Molly; brother, Dan; and mother, Betty.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russ LaHue.
Funeral services to be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, with visitation at 10 a.m. at Falconer Funeral Home, 251 W. Juniper Ave., Gilbert. Burial service immediately following at San Tan Memorial Gardens, 22425 E. Cloud, Queen Creek. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Illuminate Community Church, 17800 N. Perimeter Drive, Scottsdale.