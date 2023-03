HOLMEN—Karen E. Miller, 60 of Holmen passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Benedictine Manor, La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.