EAU CLAIRE—Karen Jean Hanson, 82, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed peacefully on July 23, 2023 in Eau Claire, WI.

Karen was born on December 28, 1940, to Augusta (Pohlman) Murray and Clifford Murray in Winona, MN. Her childhood life was filled with adventure exploring the bluffs and waterways of the Mississippi River Valley. After graduating from Winona High School, Karen attended Medical Administration School in Lacrosse, WI. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin studying Psychology and Social Work.

Karen worked in Medical Administration after moving to Eau Claire, and was a fixture in retail sales at Dayton’s, Macy’s, and Marshall Field’s where she consistently exceeded both sales and customer services goals. She had a passion for style and had many customers who requested her assistance by name.

While living in La Crosse, she met James Hanson, they were married on July, 29, 1967 in Marion, VA. Karen and Jim had two children, Jedd and Jennifer, and settled in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Her passions in life included friendship, sailing, tennis, racquetball, music, animals, and fitness camp at Camp Manitou.

Karen loved volunteering at the Bolton Refuge House, tutoring children in reading at St. Olaf Elementary School, and traveling to Mexico with Habitat for Humanity to build homes along with many other causes dear to her heart.

She enjoyed traveling and planned many incredible vacations with her family. She had a passion for fun and fashion and was a style icon.

In 2003, Karen retired and spent her time country dancing, gardening, reading, playing pickle ball, Scrabble, and living life to the fullest. She had many friends and a very active social life. It was while dancing that she met her fiance, David, with whom she loved to travel, garden, and go everywhere with their beloved canine companion, Sophie.

Karen is preceded in death by her mother and father, Augusta and Clifford Murray, as well as her brother Samuel Murray, sister Doreen Carter, fiance David Amundson, her best friend and sister-in-law, Ruth Lehman, and two granddaughters: Grace and Julia.

She is survived by her two children: Jedd (Amy) Hanson and Jennifer (Greg) Hanson-Bremer; and her grandchildren: Alex, Ben, Ava, and Charlie; her former husband and friend, James Hanson; and her dog Sophie.

Please send memorial donations to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe Street, Eau Claire, WI on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.