EAU CLAIRE — Karen K. Klinyk, age 75, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire. She was born on June 17, 1947, to John and Lorena (Gust) Klinyk in Milwaukee. She attended schools in Milwaukee and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1966.

She worked in Milwaukee until she moved to Las Vegas in 1977 to enjoy the warmer and dryer climate. Karen could tell you many stories from years of working at the Palace Station Casino.

After her father passed away in 2001, Karen and her mom returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to family, and she worked at Walmart until her retirement. She would spend hours each day at the Happy Tails Dog Park with her Shih-Tzu dogs and it was one of the things she missed the most after moving to Heatherwood.

Karen was a true Elvis fan and had a collection of items to prove it. She enjoyed parades and carrying flags for the Veteran’s Auxiliary. She loved dancing, flowers, music, crossword puzzles and collecting miniature Shih-Tzu figurines.

She is survived by cousins; other relatives; and friends and was preceded in death by her parents John and Lorena.

Private services will be held at a later date. Karen had requested that any memorials be given to Happy Tails Dog Park in Chippewa Falls (https://www.happytailsdogpark.org). Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com.