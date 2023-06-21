Karen (Kuester) Mutschler, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Arizona, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, to Allan and Helen (Rassmussen) Kuester.

Karen attended elementary, high school and Dunn County Normal schools in Menomonie. She married William Brehm in 1958; they had four children together. In 1982, she married Jack Mutschler. Karen worked in the Eau Claire school district as a teacher aide and library assistant for more than 25 years. In 2003, she and Jack retired from the school district and moved to the base of the Superstition Mountains in Gold Canyon, Arizona.

Karen was very involved in the Gold Canyon community, singing in the “MountainBrook Village Voices” for many years, as well as leading Tai Chi classes and volunteering as a crew leader for Genesis Project food table. She loved card stamping — family and friends looked forward to the wonderful cards she would create. She also enjoyed hosting gatherings for her friends. She and Jack were active members of Mountain View Lutheran Church in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jack; children: Kari Geving (Tim), Melany Bartig (Scott), Stacey Brehm (Doug Erickson), Roderic Brehm (Betsi Neibes); step-children: Sherry Mutschler and Jeff Mutschler (Kelli); grandchildren: Danica Nilsestuen (Joel), Darci Miland (Mike), Dana Sorensen (Stephanie Sandbeck), William Bartig (Jessica), Suzanna Jensen (Jeremy), Maximillian, Samuel and Bennett Haslow, Caden and Laina Brehm, Bailey and Kiara Mutschler; great-grandchildren: Clara and Brock Nilsestuen, Andrea, Franklin and Julia Jensen; Levi and Lincoln Sorensen; brothers: Don Kuester (Linda) and Terry Kuester (Rhonda); brother-in-law, Ken Mutschler and sister-in-law, Margaret Burkle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandchild, Austin Mutschler.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.