COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Karen Keeffe (Mellum), 70, of Coon Rapids died Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, from a heart attack due to weakened immunity from leukemia.
Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by daughter, Stephanie (Ted) Rossing, (1989 Holmen grad); and granddaughters, Emily and Kiersten.
Karen was an Onalaska/La Crosse, resident from 1980 to 2002. She was employed as a graphic designer by Fleming Foods and was also active in the DaCapo Band, as an official Oktoberfest calligrapher and represented WTC to win the 1986 Star Award, becoming the Wisconsin Ambassador of Vocational Education. Karen will always be remembered for her wisdom, wit, creativity and genuine kindness. She passionately advocated for those experiencing inequity in the world, by sacrificially investing her time and resources (Micah 6:8).
Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at First Congregational UCC of Anoka, at 1923 3rd Ave. S., Anoka, Minn., with visitation at 10 a.m.
Memorials preferred to Minnesota Public Radio or International Justice Mission (IJM).