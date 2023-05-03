Karen was born on August 29, 1940, to Willis and Mable Peterson. She was the second born of five siblings. Karen was born at the home farm and attended the Esofea School and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1958. She passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the age of 82.

She was married to Walter “Kelly” Kellicut in June of 1958, and they have been married for 64 years. They moved to Janesville for a number of years and together they worked at G.M., later buying a farm near Westby and stayed there for 25 years. After selling the farm, Kelly and friends and family helped build their log house which they enjoyed for many years. It was on 37 acres saved off from their farm, and just down the road from Karen’s home place. They loved the valley and their good neighbors.

Together they had two children, Tracy in 1969, and Nicole in 1979. Tracy has a son, Joshua and Nicole has a girl, Camille. Karen enjoyed being a grandma very much, better than anything! Karen loved yard work, flowers, birds, and always had a cat or two and always a dog. Karen was a past Sunday School Superintendent and also taught Sunday School years past at Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea.

Over the years, they enjoyed camping and also a trip to the West Coast with their children.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law.

Karen is survived by her husband of 64 years, Walter; her two children, Tracy and Nicole; two grandchildren, Joshua and Camille; two sisters, Elsie Freier and Kay Peterson; two brothers, Allen and Glen Peterson; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Per her wishes, a private family burial will be held.

