Memorial services will be at 12 noon on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church, rural Mindoro. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.