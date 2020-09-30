 Skip to main content
Karen L. Swanbeck, 68, of La Crosse passed away at her home Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

