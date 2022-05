LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Karen Leah Howell, 80, of La Crescent, Minn. passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022, in her home. A Celebration of Love will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at First Free Church, 123 Mason St. Onalaska, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.