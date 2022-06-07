EAU CLAIRE — Karen LeQue, age 78, of Eau Claire formerly of New Richmond passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mayo Clinic-St. Mary’s in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by her family.

Karen was born in Chippewa Falls on Aug. 1, 1943, to Lloyd and Elizabeth Beaudette.

She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, Class of 1961.

Following high school, Karen attended beauty school and worked as a beautician at B’s House of Beauty in Chippewa Falls.

She married Jerry LeQue on Oct. 19, 1963, at Jim Falls Catholic Church in Jim Falls, Wisconsin.

They moved to New Richmond in 1967 to raise their family. They had one daughter, Pam, and two sons, Denny and Brian.

They owned and operated several small businesses, including Laundry Village Laundromat in New Richmond and Apple River Super Chute Water Slides in Somerset, Wisconsin. Karen enjoyed and played a key role in the day to day management of these businesses.

Always wanting to be busy, in her spare time, Karen worked part-time at Dayton’s in Maplewood, Minnesota, and later at Federal Foam in New Richmond.

After Jerry’s retirement from NSP, they traveled the country in the comfort of their motorhome, often taking their grandchildren on traveling adventures. They also enjoyed their family cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin, and wintering in Florida.

Karen loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and home-maker. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, shopping, gift-giving and spending time with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Elizabeth Beaudette, her grandson, Pierre LeQue, her brother, Loren Beaudette and sister-in-law, Dianne Beaudette

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jerry LeQue; her daughter, Pam Sheldon (Steve Helland); and sons: Denny (Missy) LeQue and Brian (Darby) LeQue; her grandchildren: Stewart Sheldon, Abbigail LeQue, Devin LeQue and step-granddaughter, Jade Helland; siblings: Redgie Beaudette and Jeanie Carlson; many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 151 S. Washington Ave. in New Richmond. The service will be live streamed via a link found at www.bakken-young.com. Visitation will also be Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Luncheon to follow the service family interment at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery.