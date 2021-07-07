Karen Marie (Brand) Sampson

LA CROSSE, WI - Karen Marie (Brand) Sampson, 78, of La Crosse, WI, passed away July 3rd, 2021, at Mayo Hospital. La Crosse, Wi. She was born on September 26, 1942, in Winona, MN to parents Gretchen and Clarence Brand.

She is survived by her children: her son Joseph (Louise), her daughter Lynn (Mark Ostrem), her son Matthew (Tina), and her daughter Kara (Tim Davidson); grandchildren: Becca and Dan Sampson, Mike Ostrem, Nicole Petersen, Brian Sampson, Bryce Petersen, Alexa Sampson, Lucas, and Caleb, Allison, Megan, and Hannah Davidson; great-grandchildren: Jameson Sampson, Zayden Ostrem, Gracilee Petersen, Weston Sampson, Ella Sampson, Preston Erler, and Jack, Tina, and James Davidson.

Karen graduated from Winona High School in 1960. She graduated from WWTC with a degree in accounting. She worked at Dairyland Power for 34 years and retired in 2006. She worked at K-Mart in La Crosse as an extra job following her retirement, and retired from there in 2017.

Karen enjoyed knitting, reading, craft shows, TV, and jazzercise. She was also very involved in her Church, English Lutheran.