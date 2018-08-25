ST. BONIFACIUS, Minn. — Karen Marie (Lee) Buckholtz, 76, of St. Bonifacius passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Karen was born Feb. 7, 1942, to William T. and Lucille Lee in La Crosse. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1960 and received her BA in art education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She earned her K-12 teaching license and taught in the Beloit, Delavan, and Janesville, Wis., school districts. Between her first and second year of teaching, she took a two-week tour of Europe with a teaching friend, an unforgettable dream experience.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Bicknell; brother-in-law, Bruce Bicknell; and her nephew-in-law, James Brown. She is survived by her son, Peter Buckholtz (Joy MacArthur), the pride of her life; and brothers, Richard D. Lee (Barbara), Cal Lee (Betty); and sister, Lora Bradford (David); and her nieces and nephews and their children.
She moved to the Minneapolis area following a visit to her sisters and lived for over 30 years in Brooklyn Park, before moving to St. Bonifacius, where she became very involved in community activities after her retirement. Some of her numerous volunteer activities include The Gillespie Center, the St. Bonifacius Development Commission and at Lake Minnetonka Shores in the Birch Theater and in the spiritual ministry program. She also served on several boards, including the Skonewood Christian Retreat Center in Cushing, Wis., The Gillespie Center Advisory Council and Board of Directors, and was a founding member, board member and assistant to the director of WeCAB, a local non-profit providing transportation to several medical centers and other destinations in the Mound area.
Active in her church, she was on the Worship Team, the events coordinator and taught Sunday school and Children’s Church and the summer VBS program. She also went on mission trips to Russia and Baja, Mexico. Karen loved to sing and was in The Gillespie Center Singers and Women of Song. Her real love was her involvement in son, Peter’s many activities, which included music, theater and their camping trips in Northern Minnesota.
Memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Mound Evangelical Free Church, 2117 Commerce Blvd., Mound, MN 55364. Visitation one hour before service with light luncheon to follow service.
Memorials preferred to The Gillespie Center, 2590 Commerce Blvd., Mound, MN 55364.