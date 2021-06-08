Karen Marie Wieser has arrived in her eternal home. She was born July 24, 1949, and passed away June 4, 2021, on the eve of her 50th wedding anniversary to the love of her life, Al Wieser, Jr.

Karen was a nurse through and through, not just on her paper degree. She lived her life caring for her family, friends and community. She took great pride in being in the first BSN, RN class graduating from Viterbo. She had a full nursing career, working at St. Francis Hospital in her early years, and later working for over 20 years for La Crescent-Hokah School District as the School Nurse. After retirement, she loved spending time in Florida, and she stayed active caring for her neighbors and friends, always taking others to appointments, having friends for dinner, and bike rides with Al and Heidi.