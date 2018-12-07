Karen Ann (Miller) Minett passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Brookfield, Wis.
Karen was born Oct. 23, 1940, to Lloyd and Mildred Miller. She grew up with her three sisters in Viroqua, where her parents ran Miller’s Café. She talked often of spending time with her Grandma Storer and playing on the farm in Brush Hollow. After high school, Karen married Walter Kent Minett and moved to the farm and farming life she loved in Richland County, near Viola. Karen and Kent were dairy farmers until 1996, when they sold their cows.
Both Karen and Kent loved art. In their later years, Karen stayed up late nights after chores to help Kent paint his carvings. Karen also made baskets and she soon became renowned for her beautiful basket work. An avid history buff, Karen worked a number of years for the U.S. Census Bureau. Karen loved perennials, word games and board games, genealogy, puzzles, Judge Judy, and most of all her family, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandson.
Karen is survived by son, David (Sheila) Minett; daughters, Terry (Tim) Little and Amy Minett- (Rocky) Fortun; grandchildren, Stephanie (Kevin) Krenz, Gail (David) Fruen, Lauren Little (fiancé, Jeff Zakoski) and Robert Little; great-grandson, Jannik Krenz; sisters, Janette Vance and Ann (Don) Scott; sisters-in-law, Karen (Russell) Peterson and Lynn Minett; and nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kent Minett; her parents, Lloyd and Mildred Miller; her sister, Patricia Vikemyr; her niece, Stacy Streeton; and her nephew, Eric Vance.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living and Memory Care, as well as Allay Home and Hospice. Donations may be made in Karen’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Burial followed in the Fancy Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.